Kilcullen gym raises over €3,000 for Naas Hospital with virtual fitness challenge

Dozens of adults and children have raised over €3,000 for Naas Hospital through a virtual fitness event.

The No 1 Fitness Mallorca Virtual Challenge run by No 1 Fitness in Kilcullen was run between Friday and Sunday.

All finishers were presented with medals.

Organiser Mariusz Olejniczak said: "We had 30 children finished and 45 adults.

"Kids completed a 1km run, a 30 minute bike ride and 3km run.

"Adults carried out a 5km run, a 90km indoor bike trip and 21km run all within 5km.