BARGAIN: You don't need to be Prosperous to buy this quaint cottage and shed on good site

A site with a quaint derelict cottage is for sale for €100,000.

The site has a size of 0.20 acres or 0.8 hectares.

The plot has a derelict cottage and cabin and is therefore being sold subject to planning permission.

The property is located in a convenient setting just minutes away from local shops, schools, church, pubs, bus stop and an array of excellent amenities.

Dublin is well served by a frequent bus service and easy access to both the M4 and M7 motorways.

The property is located on the R408, approximately 650 metres from the main street of Prosperous.

DIRECTIONS:

From Clane proceed out the Prosperous road R403, continue for approximately 4 kilometre to Prosperous village, turn right at the church, continue for approximately 400 metres, turn right opposite the Londis shop onto the R408, proceed for approximately 650 metres, the property for sale will be on your left.

The property ad on Daft.ie went up today and has already been viewed by over 4,000 people.

See more information and photos