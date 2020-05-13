Gardaí appeal: mud flaps worth €400 taken overnight from vehicle in Rathangan

Gardaí are investigating an unusual theft of four mud flaps or splash guards worth €400 from a vehicle.

The car parts were taken from a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV in Rathangan between 11pm on Friday night and 11am on Saturday morning last.

The incident occurred in the Ard Mhúire area off the R401 route towards Clonbullogue.

The specialist rubber car parts are worth €100 each.

Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.