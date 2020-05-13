Nurses in Naas Hospital mark International Nurses Day

Nurses at Naas General Hospital yesterday took time out from their frontline work to mark International Nurses day.

The World Health Organisation designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

International Nurses Day is celebrated on the bicentenary of the birth of Florence Nightingale who founded the first School of Nursing in St Thomas's Hospital in London in 1860.

The theme of this week is Compassion/Expertise/and Trust.

While Covid 19 has brought huge changes for nursing the staff in Naas General Hospital took a short break to mark the occasion to day.

In the words of Dr Tedros Adhanom Gheberyesus, WHO Director General: "Nurses and midwives are the back bone of every health system; in 2020 we are calling on all countries to invest in nurses and midwives as part of their commitment to health for all."