WARNING: Gardaí reveal latest scam doing the rounds via text alert

Gardaí have renewed their advice over various scams doing the rounds via text alert.

Gardaí in Carlow continue to be notified of various scams doing the rounds and "the majority appear to be via text alert".

They said: "If you receive a text with a message which requests you to click on a link, DO NOT click on the link.

"It is more than likely a SCAM.

"If you have any doubt, ring the company involved.

"Please pass on to more vulnerable family members and friends. Thank you."