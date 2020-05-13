Newbridge community church raises funds to donate care packs to Naas Hospital

A community church in Newbridge has donated 200 'care packs' to healthcare workers in Naas Hospital.

The Open Arms Church, which has a membership of about 1,000 people, was established in the year 2000 in Newbridge and has gone from strength to strength.

With the onset of Covid 19 the Church had to close its physical doors temporarily and instead went online in small groups and met using Zoom technology.

During those meetings it was proposed that the Church should do something practical to support local Nurses working on the Frontline.

The Church came up with the idea of making care packs for Nurses containing items like lip balms, hand sanitizer, shower gels, bottled water and snacks.



The Church team then got to work and contacted businesses, sold T shirts and raised funds online and to date over 1,000 care packs have been delivered to nurses throughout County Kildare and Dublin.



A spokesperson said: "It has been humbling and a privilege to see the response from nurses as they received the packs.

"200 packs went directly to Naas General Hospital and several packs went to nursing homes all over the county.

"Open Arms Church is grateful to the business community throughout County Kildare who supported us so well.

"See our Facebook page "OA Frontline services support group" for photos of all goods donated to the Church, deliveries of the packs and even a celebratory Tik Tok dance!

"We would also like to thank Lillian from the Great Wok takeaway in Naas who partnered with the Church and delivered food to Nursing homes in the Naas area.

"A fantastic collaboration on support of the Frontline nurses."