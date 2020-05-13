WATCH: Newbridge pubs vow to customers 'when this is all over, we'll be here for you!'

If you're missing your pint of plain, this might bring a tear to your eye.

Newbridge publicans have teamed up to create a video to tell their customers how much they miss them. They promise 'when this is all over, we'll be here for you!'.

Pubs won't be able to reopen their doors until Phase 5 of the government's roadmap to reopening after Covid-19, on August 10.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: