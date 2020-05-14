Plans unveiled to convert farm stables into holiday homes
File Photo
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare Co Council to convert farm buildings into holiday homes.
Approval is being sought to change the use of a farm stable and coach house into five holiday dwelling units in Ballymore Eustace.
The holiday homes proposed for the Bishopsland area will comprise three two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units.
The planning application states that a new internal road and wastewater treatment system will be built.
Planners at the Council are considering the proposals and are due to issue a decision in coming weeks.
