Plans unveiled to convert farm stables into holiday homes

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare Co Council to convert farm buildings into holiday homes.

Approval is being sought to change the use of a farm stable and coach house into five holiday dwelling units in Ballymore Eustace.

The holiday homes proposed for the Bishopsland area will comprise three two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units.

The planning application states that a new internal road and wastewater treatment system will be built.

Planners at the Council are considering the proposals and are due to issue a decision in coming weeks.