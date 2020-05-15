WARNING: Risk of prolonged drought conditions has increased, says Irish weatherman

The risk of prolonged drought conditions has increased, says Irish weatherman, Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, "based on the latest guidance the risk of prolonged drought conditions in the East of country has increased".

Temperatures could get up to 22C by early next week in Ireland.

Alan said next week is looking mainly dry and warm on weather charts.

One chart has temperatures getting up to 22C early next week but another model is predicting a little lower, he warned.