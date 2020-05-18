Local history project: Have you old memories and images of this part of Newbridge?

Given the current restrictions due to Covid-19, June Fest 2020 is working on a range of online events and projects to foster community engagement and enjoyment.

The JuneFest Management Committee is currently working on a project that documents the history of businesses in Newbridge down through the years.

Local photographer, Martin Connelly has recently taken photographs of all business premises in the town.

In a sense, Martin has ‘captured a moment in time’ and the committee need your help to document the history of each of these buildings over the course of the next several months.

Old photographs

The organisers are looking for photographs (from any era), the names of the businesses that operated from these premises and the families that ran those businesses.

Besides, if you have stories, even legends about either the buildings or the businesses that operated from them, JuneFest would love to hear from you.

Old photographs are precious but they can be scanned and sent on.

If you need assistance with the scanning, Martin will be glad to offer assistance.

In providing information, please, if you can, be specific about the number of the building on a particular street – as most of the photographs published will be of groups or blocks of buildings.

Archive

JuneFest will archive this information online with the aim of (in due course) producing a physical record collating the business and architectural history of the ever-changing town.

The Leinster Leader is helping to launch the project this week with this photo of Moorefield Terrace.

If you wish to contribute photographs, other memorabilia or stories, please email at - junefesthistory@gmail.com.

The criteria are that the premises must have had a previous business name or owner/ tenant and an old photograph must be provided.

Online activities

In early April, the JuneFest Management Committee decided to radically change the format of June Fest 2020 due to the public health emergency around the current Covid-19 virus outbreak.

JuneFest is instead facilitating a range of web-based activities to connect people through their interests, thus reducing the sense of isolation that many people may be feeling.