Two social housing projects in Kildare continued work through the Covid-19 'lockdown'

Two social housing schemes are continuing in County Kildare despite a general ban on most other construction work up to May 18.

Kildare Co Council said the projects in Naas and Athy are deemed essential to ensure critical housing is made available as soon as possible.

All workers on the sites of the designated projects are required to adhere to public health guidelines for Covid-19 and other relevant health and safety regulations, guidelines/ protocols applicable to the construction sector.

A scheme at Craddockstown, Naas aims to deliver 36 of a total of 74 units before May 29.

This project is being delivered through a Public Private Partnership model (PPP Bundle 1) with the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government as the sanctioning authority.

A social housing project at Glebelands, Athy will deliver 32 properties for the Respond! Housing Association.

A Council spokesperson said: “These are projects which are nearing completion, or in some cases already substantially complete, with minor snagging or other works to be completed.

“This housing is necessary to alleviate homelessness /overcrowding /numbers in emergency or temporary accommodation in order to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The spokesperson added: “A process has been agreed between the relevant authorities to designate certain social housing projects as essential projects within the meaning of the COVID-19 health regulations.”