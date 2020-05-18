A new equestrian centre is coming to Kildare town

Approval has been given for a new €1m equestrian centre in Kildare town.

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission to Dublin-based Mill Road Estates Limited for the facility at Clunemore Lodge on the Rathbride Road near the Curragh.

The development will be built on a site spanning 16.8 hectares and have buildings with a floor area of nearly 3,500 square metres.

As part of the plans, demolition will take place of an existing stable building which incorporates a machinery store and a haybarn.

Also being demolished will be an existing horse walker building.

Designs

The designs feature a stable barn consisting of 30 stables and ancillary rooms and staff facilities.

A separate stable barn will consist of six stables, a haybarn and two covered horse walkers.

The development will also include a covered lunge ring, a machinery shed and a single storey property as staff living quarters.

A horse gallops will feature pole-mounted lights which will measure eight metres high.