Wind and rain coming later this week before May sunshine returns

A weather expert is predicting storm-force winds and heavy rainfall later this week as the sunny spell of weather takes a turn for the worst.

Thursday will start off with temperatures of 18 to 20 Celsius but winds will pick up and a band of heavy showers will roll in by late evening and persist overnight into Friday morning, according to Irish Weather Online.

Friday will become quite blustery with winds reaching 70 to 110 km/hr.

A total of about 10-15 mm of rainfall is also expected.

Temperatures on Friday will back to around 16 C.

Saturday will see further showers but will clear by the evening.

However, Sunday and Monday will be sunny and warm again with highs near 22 C.

This warm spell may fade out gradually later in the week as somewhat cooler air masses arrive from the north Atlantic.