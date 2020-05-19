Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, May 19

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Joe) McGee

Tyrone / Kildare

After a long illness, McGee, Patrick Joseph "Joe", 76, passed away peacefully on the 15th of May 2020 in London, UK. Formerly of County Tyrone.

Joe will be sadly missed by his lifelong partner Marie, his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, respective in-laws and his many friends from The Curragh. Horse racing was a big part of his life until the end.

May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Poncho) Dowling

Late of Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Piercetown, Newbridge. Retired Sergeant Plunkett barracks, The Curragh Camp. Father of the late Patrick Junior.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Ann, sons Damien and Nigel, daughters Marie and Alison and their mother Margaret, grandchildren, son-in-law Brian, brothers John and Noel, sisters Olga, Mary, Jeanette and Terry, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Poncho Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Gorman

Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare

Formerly Killina, Carbury, Co Kildare. Unexpectedly at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, sadly missed by his sons and daughter; Joan, Gabriel and Kevin, brother Michael, sister May, grandchildren Rebecca, Gary, Aisling and Aoife, son-in-law Pauric, daughter-in-law Bernie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. You can take part in Tom's Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock via Edenderry Parish Webcam.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank for your support at this difficult time.



The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Mooney

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of The Barracks. Peacefully, at Hazel Hall Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Richard, daughters Margaret and Patricia, grandchildren Aisling and Niamh, great grandchildren Noah and Eábha, sons in law John and Donal, daughter in law Linda, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

In line with HSE and government advice, A private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of John BOYLAN

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Boylan (Ballymore Eustace) – May 17, 2020, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, John, beloved husband of Nance and dear father of Patrick, Anne, Caroline and John; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Adrian and Declan, daughter-in-law Amor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Amy, Kevin, Róisín, Aíne, Lucas, Reuben, Jasmine, Jade and Nalu, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy.

The death has occurred of Derek BUTLER

Woodlands, Naas, Kildare

Beloved husband of the late Maura and brother of the late John, Pat and Pearl. Sadly missed by his loving sons Desmond, Michael and Richard daughters Aileen and Eleanor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law Maurice and David, daughter-in-law Elena, cherished grandchildren, Claudia, Victoria, Alejandro, Kenneth, Andrew, Keith, Heidi, Alex, Sophie, Saskia and Alisha, nieces nephews and a large circle of relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

For those that wish to view Derek's Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Tuesday at 11 am on the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. http://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/

The death has occurred of Jane Donovan (née Clarke)

Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Kildare

Donovan (nee Clarke), Jane, Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, May 17th 2020, peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by her loving husband William, children Breda, Owen, Sean, Annette, Mary & Martina, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother Jim, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a message below. Jane's funeral Mass can viewed on Tuesday at 11am on www.maynoothparish.org