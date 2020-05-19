WARNING to farmers: Gardaí stop tractor with 'an unsecured load of bales'

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí stopped the driver of this vehicle (pictured above) with "an unsecured load of bales".

The tractor was towing a trailer with an early crop of silage from meadows. 

Gardaí from Tipperary stopped the vehicle and have warned road users to "please ensure that bales are tightly secured".

A single bale of silage could weigh over 600kg so could be dangerous if it fell on a vehicle, cyclist or pedestrian.

