WARNING to farmers: Gardaí stop tractor with 'an unsecured load of bales'
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí stopped the driver of this vehicle (pictured above) with "an unsecured load of bales".
The tractor was towing a trailer with an early crop of silage from meadows.
Gardaí from Tipperary stopped the vehicle and have warned road users to "please ensure that bales are tightly secured".
A single bale of silage could weigh over 600kg so could be dangerous if it fell on a vehicle, cyclist or pedestrian.
Gardaí from Cahir Co Tipperary stopped the driver of this vehicle with an unsecured load of bales, please ensure that bales are tightly secured. #StayHome#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/wkBnIW84iH— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 18, 2020
