Plans to demolish bungalow and build apartment block in Kildare town

A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the demolition of an existing bungalow in Kildare town.

Being proposed for the site on Melitta Road is the construction of a two-storey and three-storey apartment block.

The block will contain 8 two-bedroom apartments.

A new entrance will also be made off Melitta road with on site parking.

The site is located between the Melitta Road junction with Station Road and the Centra store.

The total construction value of the project is estimated at €1.8m.