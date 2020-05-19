FOR SALE: 'Stylish' one-bed apartment going for €128k

A stylish one bed apartment located in a most centrally located complex in Kildare town is currently for sale.

The property is in excellent condition having been recently re-decorated.

The apartment has an overall floor area of 42.93 m2.

it offers comfortable living within well managed and maintained development on Academy Street.

Own access door into hallway leading to comfortable open plan living/dining and kitchen area with fitted units, tiled and wood flooring and light filled living space.

The double bedroom features wood flooring, a fitted wardrobe and patio door to a rear common area.

Agents McWey's said the property is an ideal opportunity for those wishing to trade down or those seeking an excellent investment or a first time purchaser.

See 17 photos and more information