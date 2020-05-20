Catalytic converter cut from vehicle in car park near Leixlip

Gardaí are investigating after a catalytic converter car part was removed from a vehicle near Leixlip.

The incident happened in the Royal Canal Amenity Group in Confey between Friday, May 8 and Sunday, May 10.

The car was parked in the area between 11pm on the Friday and 1pm on the Sunday.

Leixlip Gardaí are investigating hand have appealed for information.

There has been several incidents of this crime in recent months as the car parts contain previous metals which have a high value.

In a similar crime, a catalytic converter was taken from a car parked at Intel in Leixlip in March.

In late February, a catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle parked on the campus of Maynooth University.

Earlier this year, catlalytic converters were removed form a car in the Aldi car park in Clane and from a vehicle at Sallins Train Station.