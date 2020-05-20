Cocaine seized in three towns in Kildare in recent days
File Photo
There have been three separate seizures of cocaine in recent days across Co Kildare.
Cocaine with an estimated street value of €4,000 was confiscated following a search of a house by Leixlip Gardaí.
A man was arrested in relation to the seizure.
In Celbridge, local gardaí on patrol searched a man under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
He was found to have a bag containing cocaine which had an estimated street value of €600.
Elsewhere, a quantity of cocaine with a value of €5,000 was recovered in a house in Athy.
Gardaí made an arrest and a file will be sent to the DPP on the matter.
