Kildare Gardaí warn they will tow vehicles parked illegally at OPW park

Gardaí have received numerous complaints over the past few days in relation to parking at the Barnhall Road entrance to Castletown House (Leixlip side).

Gardaí said that the nature of the parking is making it difficult for shuttle buses and regular traffic to pass safely.

A spokesperson added: "Emergency services require access to Castletown House via the Barnhall Road entrance, where vehicles are observed blocking this vital access they will be towed away due to causing an obstruction.

"Fixed Charge Penalty Notices will also be issued where Gardaí detect vehicles parking illegally such as; parking opposite continuous white lines, on a median strip, on double yellow lines, on a grass margin."

Castletown House and grounds is an official OPW heritage site.

Gardaí also urged people to follow Government guidelines by only engaging in physical exercise within 5 kilometres of their homes and adhering to 2 metre social distancing.

The spokesperson added: "You should still stay at home whenever possible and only travel for essential reasons. This is the best way to minimise the risk of Covid-19 to your friends, families and communities.

"When you go out for exercise, you may meet people in groups of up to 4.

"It is essential that you practice social distancing by staying 2 metres (6 feet) apart and avoid all physical contact. These measures are to protect you and your friends and family."

People must stay at home in all circumstances, except in the following situations:

- to travel to and from work, if your work cannot be carried out from home

- to shop for essential food and household goods

- to attend medical appointments and collect medicines

for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people - but excluding social family visits

- for farming purposes - that is food production or care of animals

-to engage in physical exercise within 5 kilometres of home, adhering to 2 metre social distancing

-to meet with friends or family within 5 kilometres in groups of no more than 4, adhering to 2 metre social distancing

- to escape domestic violence.