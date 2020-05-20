Kildare punter turns 50 CENT bet on EuroMillions into massive windfall

There were celebrations in Co Kildare today as a tiny Lotto wager transformed into an astounding five-figure sum in the blink of eye thanks to a lucky run of numbers.

An anonymous punter is thanking their lucky stars after placing just €0.50 on four numbers to come out in Tuesday evening’s main EuroMillions draw via their online BoyleSports account.

They needed all of 25, 32, 37 and 43 to roll out of the machine and snapped up mega odds of 33,000/1 against all four landing.

But that’s exactly what happened as the draw unfolded, meaning the lucky customer was able to log back into their account and see their balance boosted by a stunning loot totalling €16,500.50.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It was a bit of a damaging night for us on Tuesday but hats off to our Kildare customer who proved the big wins don’t necessarily require big stakes. We hope their winnings make these uncertain times that bit easier.”