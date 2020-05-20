Launch of videos on online safety aimed at parents and their children

The first in a series of videos designed to support parents and children navigate online safety will be launched Monday 25th

May, on the Kildare/West Wicklow parenting forum Facebook page: www.facebook.com/parentingsupport/ .

These short videos were developed in Co Kildare, with a group of parents from St. Farnan’s Post Primary School,

Prosperous.

The project is a response from a number of agencies including; County Kildare LEADER Partnership, Foroige

Drug Prevention & Education Initiative and Tusla, all working together under the umbrella of Kildare Children and Young

People’s Services Committee, Kildare CYPSC, with the aim of supporting parents to keep their children safe online.

The videos were filmed in December 2019 and edited in early 2020. They were due to launch in March, at the time that the

Coronavirus resulted in the widespread closure of services. The launch was postponed until now.

The Home School Community Liaison Officer in St. Farnan’s, Andrew Little, supported the project and he feels that these

videos “are a really good method of communicating with parents. It is great for parents in Kildare to receive messages from

other parents with whom they can relate. It makes the information seem more relevant.”



The videos provide online safety tips and encourage parents to do five key things;

1. “Start the conversation” - Parents start talking with your children about online safety, early in their online life.

2. “Agree limits” -Parents can download a family agreement template and learn about the importance of setting

limits to online time.

3. “Be informed” - It is important for parents to keep themselves informed about the online world, and this video

provides some tips for helping parents stay up to date.

4. “How much time was I online today? “

Parents can set positive examples regarding online activity to their children through their own online lives.

5. “Parents share and learn”

The support of parent to parent peer support is fantastic, and this video encourages parents to link in with each

other to provide that support network.

Being involved in the initiative made Laura Ryan, one of the participating parents, think about her own online time and the

importance of parents leading by example in how they conduct themselves online. Laura also feels that parents supporting

other parents is hugely important and said “every parent has got some worry about their child or children and talking to

other parents is a great support.”

The changes to our world since Covid19 has highlighted the potential benefits of technology , the internet and online

connectivity. The videos purpose is to raise awareness among parents about the importance of staying involved in the

online life of their child/children to ensure that they experience cyberspace safely.

Denise Hayes, another parent involved in the project echoed that sentiment, “when you hand over a device to a child you

are opening them to the worldwide web, and parents need to know that the dangers are real and stay in touch with

monitoring their use of it.”



Laura Ryan also reflected on the situation today versus ten years ago when her children were in their pre-teens. “Back then

there was less known about online risks. Now there is much greater awareness of the dangers to young people as well as

the benefits. And ultimately, we are in a more informed place about the importance of the role parents play in their

children’s online lives. “