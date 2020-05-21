Robberies being investigated at shops in Robertstown and Coill Dubh

A link is being investigated between two robberies on shops in Coill Dubh and Robertstown on Wednesday, May 13 of last week.

In Coill Dubh, two men entered a shop and stole cigarettes.

The same day, at 4.15pm, cigarettes were stolen from a shop in Robertstown.

Gardaí at Robertstown and Clane are investigating the robberies and whether they are connected.

Investigating officers have appealed for information to assist with their inquiries.

Anybody who noticed suspicious people or vehicles in Coill Dubh or Robertstown on Wednesday is asked to contact gardaí.