20 minute theft: Money taken from vehicle while driver popped into Lidl

A sum of money was taken from the front of a van parked at Lidl supermarket in Kildare town.

The incident happened between 2pm and 2.20pm on Monday afternoon.

The white-coloured vehicle was broken into while the driver was in the supermarket.

The motorist then returned to find a sum of money missing from the front of the van.

Anybody who noticed anything unusual in the car park of Lidl around this time is asked to contact Kildare Gardaí at 045 527730.