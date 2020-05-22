LATEST: Two separate investigations underway after armed garda shot and injured driver at checkpoint

Two investigations are underway after a garda fired a firearm at a checkpoint last night.

The incident happened on the Mitchelstown Road outside Mallow town at 8.30pm.

The Garda Press Office said a "Garda firearm discharged one single shot" but gave no further details of the circumstances.

It's understood that the vehicle was allegedly failing to stop at the checkpoint and that a the driver - man in his 40s - suffered a non life-threatening wound to his shoulder.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances of this incident.

The two men in the Volkswagen Golf car were later arrested under drug trafficking legislation.

A Garda spokesperson added: "Two men who were believed to be travelling in a car at the checkpoint have been arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mallow Garda station."

The injured man is at Cork University Hospital where he is under police guard.

Gardaí said the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission have been notified and travelled to the scene of the incident and will conduct their investigation into the discharge of a Garda firearm.

The Garda Press Office said no further comment is being made at this time.