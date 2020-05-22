Four people taken to hospital after car overturns near Blessington

The vehicle at the scene PHOTO: WICKLOW FIRE SERVICE

This was the scene of an overturned vehicle near Manor Kilbride last night.

Fire crews from Blessington and Dunlavin responded to the incident on the the R759.

The four occupants were taken from the scene to Tallaght Hospital by ambulances. 

It was a busy 24 hours for Wicklow Fire Service as fire fighters dealt with a commercial fire at Albert Walk in Bray after 4am.

The fire burnt through a flat roof before it was extinguished by a co-ordinated internal and external firefighting attack. 

Fire crews also responded to a portacabin fire at Knockroe, Greystones at 2am.