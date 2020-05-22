Wind Warning issued for Kildare and Met Eireann cautions about "unsecured outdoor items"

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Kildare.

Winds have been stronger and more prolonged than originally forecast and the Yellow Warning was issued at 11am this morning.

The wind warning is for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Roscommon with strong southwesterly winds leading to damaging gusts of 80 to 100 km/hr.

The warning is valid from 11am on Friday until 9pm on Friday night.

Met Eireann also issued an Advisory about "unseasonably windy weather" and added: "Given the time of year, there is potential for wind-related impacts such as debris from trees and movement of unsecured outdoor items."

This Advisory is valid until 6pm on Saturday.

Met Eireann said Saturday will be a blustery day with sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures will reach 14 to 16 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

The gusty westerly winds will continue on Saturday night before gradually moderating.

Sunday will see more moderate southwest breezes.