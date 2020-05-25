Closed Co Kildare golf club now up for rent as possible 'corporate HQ'

The closed Dunmurry Springs Golf Club near Kildare town has come on the rental market and is being advertised as a potential ‘corporate HQ’ for a business.

The ex-sports facility, which featured on RTÉ business makeover programme At Your Service in 2018, shut its gates in November last after its debt was sold by its bank to a vulture fund.

In a statement to club members at the time, owner Simon Holohan said he made the decision to close the facility “with enormous sadness.”

For rent

The former golf club premises is being advertised as ‘Dunmurry Hill’ which has 5,000 square feet (465 square metres).

The rental price is being quoted as €2,000 per month.

This works out as a unit price of €4.31 per sq. m (€0.40 per sq. ft) per month.

The property is being described as “a superb standalone office facility of exceptional quality, new to the rental market.”

The description adds:

“Ideal for a business looking to relocate from the city to a green country location. This modern building space is a re-purposed golf clubhouse, set amid acres of grassland, trees, lakes and lots of wildlife and bird life.

“The building is serviced with high speed broadband, telephone lines, 3 phase electricity and has a BER2 energy rating.

“A beautiful setting for a corporate headquarters with its views and elegant setting.

“It has bright open spaces that could be set out in open plan workstations or small meeting rooms.

“It could also suit a hub office.

“There is car parking for 40 plus cars.

“This charming country-

side location provides an ideal environment to escape the traffic, congestion and hustle and bustle of busy urban areas.”

In March, Portlaoise-

based Hennessy auctioneers was instructed by the owners to sell off some 150 items such as vehicles and the contents of the clubhouse.

A large crowd turned up at the auction at the former golf club which had 200 members.

When Dunmurry Springs originally opened back in 2005, the track was awarded the accolade of one of the top-10 new courses in Europe by the US magazine The Golfer.