Can you help? June Fest looking for memories of another part of Newbridge?

The June Fest committee is looking for information on the history of the following buildings on Moorefield Road: Modern Turkish Barbers, Hale Vape shop and Gadget Care.

Previously home to Michael Murphys and Hartnetts Fruit and Veg, the committee would love to hear any old stories you may have, photographs, the names of previous businesses that operated from these premises and the families that ran them.

Please email junefesthistory@gmail.com

Thanks to everyone who contributed to last week’s photograph of Moorefield Terrace.

A new area of Newbridge is featured every week and the information collected will be complied into an online archive of the town.