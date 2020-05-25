A long-forgotten Kildare captured in archives in National Library

Photographs of life in County Kildare have been digitised and are now freely available online from the National Library of Ireland (NLI).

As part of a new initiative entitled Around The Island, the library is inviting Kildare people, and everyone with an interest in the county, to explore these images and others from home.

ABOVE: Robert Griffith French at the Curragh Camp at around 1905



Around The Island encourages people across the island of Ireland to connect and reconnect with their counties and their history by accessing local photographs that are readily available through the library’s rich and varied online collections.

In 2007, the National Library initiated a major project to digitise its collections of glass plate negatives. Since then, more than 60,000 images of Ireland and Irish life have been made available online.

With photographs drawn from a range of historic collections, the online catalogue offers viewers unique insights into life across the island of Ireland from the middle of the 19th century all the way up to the late 20th century.

The catalogue can be accessed via http://catalogue.nli.ie/, and visitors can search the collections according to a number of criteria, including year and region.

Director of the NLI, Dr Sandra Collins said: “As Ireland’s memory-keeper, the National Library collects, preserves and shares the record of life in Ireland.

“This includes photographs of everyday local life just as much as major moments in our national history. Together, these images give a varied picture of Irish life through the last 170 years.

“Through Around The Island, we hope people will engage with their local history using the library’s online catalogue, and perhaps see their locality and its history in a new light.”

Visitors to the catalogue are encouraged to share any interesting findings or observations on social media, using hashtag #NLIonline, or by emailing info@nli.ie.

The NLI’s online catalogue can be accessed via this link. For more information, visit nli.ie.