Co Kildare Fire Services likely back battling forest fires again today

Co Kildare fire services are anticipating a return today in the battle to get a forest blaze under control.

Hundreds of hectares in a forest at Co Kildare is at risk as a gorse fire was being battled by bog workers, Coillte and fire services, up to last night.

A helicopter along with about 20 fire service personnel was at the scene of a fire at Donadea at the t following from another fire, in close proximity on Sunday.,

Naas Fire Services and Maynooth Fire Servics were dispatched to the fires at Hortland Wood, at Derryavogue.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Co Kildare, Derek Whelan, says that the fires in this area of Donadea have not hit since 1995. He says that the cause of the fires is unknown but is due to dense vegetation and very hot weather.

He said: "We would not be surprised if we are out there again today."