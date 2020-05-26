Don't be fooled! Last night Crimecall told us about a phone credit scam we never heard of before

Gardaí have warned members of the public, and in particular retail staff, to be wary of a new scam doing the rounds in shops.

The scam starts when a person comes to the counter and asks to buy phone credit - but it will be higher value - of up to €100 or €200.

The shop assistant keys in the details and prints out the top-up receipt with the unique code to be entered into the phone.

However before the customer pays for the phone credit, they hold the receipt and secretly take a photo with the unique code.

They then pretend they no longer require the phone credit and walk out of the shop.

They later key the code into their phone and have free credit.

Gardaí have advised shops to be vigilant towards this scam and to brief and train staff appropriately.