Luxury Kildare hotel planning to expand

The owners of Carton House Hotel and Golf Resort in Maynooth have lodged plans to add guest bedrooms as part of a proposed new development.

A planning application for works at Carton Demesne has been submitted this week to Kildare Co Council by The Belmullet Hospitality Group Limited.

Being proposed is the refurbishment of an existing two-storey administration office building to accommodate a flexible event space at ground floor.

Included in the designs is the addition of four guest bedrooms and ensuites at first floor level.

The plans also include internal alterations such as the replacement of partition walls at ground and first floor levels.

Other proposed works include structural strengthening, fire separation and sound insulation.

A 20th century timber stairway will also be removed and replaced.