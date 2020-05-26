New face to join Kildare Co Council following election of Mark Wall as Senator

Kildare Co Council has a new member after Labour Party Senator Mark Wall has been replaced by party representative Mark Leigh following his election to the Seanad.

Last month, Senator Wall was elected in the 2020 elections, representing the Industrial and Commercial Panel.

The Labour Party in South Kildare confirmed that Mr Leigh secured the nomination to be co-opted onto the Council to fill the vacancy that arose.

Mr Leigh will also join sitting Labour councillor Cllr Aoife Breslin in the Athy Municipal District.