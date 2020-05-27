Mainly and always warm across County Kildare today

It will be warm and sunny, but with some cloud at times in County Kildare today.

Met Eireann says it will be dry, warm and sunny today as any lingering fog clears this morning. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees generally, possibly reaching a little higher locally but cooler in the north and near coasts with sea breezes. Winds will be light and variable but moderate in sea breezes this afternoon.

Tonight will be dry with clear periods with mist and patchy fog developing. Lowest temperatures will range between 6 and 10 degrees, coolest in the north and winds will remain light and variable.