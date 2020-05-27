Big Mac is back in Kildare: McDonalds outlets to re-open in Naas and Newbridge next week

Long queues are expected as McDonalds Drive Thru restaurants in Newbridge and Naas will be reopening next week.

The Drive Thru facilities at 51 restaurants will reopen and the 'McDelivery' delivery service will also be expanded.

Six Drive Thru restaurants opened in Dublin last week, which led to long queues of cars.

Managers decided to close some Drive Thru lanes if traffic levels impacted local communities or the safety of people or customers.

Sean Quirke, owner of the franchise for outlets in Newbridge and Monread, Naas said: "We can't wait to be back!"

A spokesperson for McDonalds said: "This is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants across Ireland and the UK. Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to help enable safe working so that we can serve McDonald’s favourites to all parts of Ireland and the UK.

"With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

"Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we’ve seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high. Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.

"In the last week, on occasion, we have taken the decision to close Drive Thru lanes where demand has impacted local communities or the safety of our people or customers.

"We will continue to work with local stakeholders and An Garda Síochána as we extend our reopening plans.

"With smaller teams, we will still be offering a limited menu over reduced hours, and we ask that you make contact-less payments, and limit your spend to €30.

"We are continuing to review these as we reopen, but for now these restrictions remain in place to enable our employees, customers and delivery partner couriers to remain safe.

"To manage the anticipated demand, we will release the locations of the reopening restaurants on the morning of each day."