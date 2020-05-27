3-bed on 3 acres off M9 for €95k
Lockdown bargains! Hundreds of properties going under hammer in online auction
3-bed cottage off M9 for €95k
Hundreds of Irish properties are going under the hammer in a worldwide online auction in June.
BidX1 are holding an auction on June 25 of this year with properties from nearly every county in Ireland up for sale in the catalogue.
A three-bedroom home on 3 acres in the Tullow area has a guide price of €95,000.
