Lockdown bargains! Hundreds of properties going under hammer in online auction

Hundreds of Irish properties are going under the hammer in a worldwide online auction in June. 

BidX1 are holding an auction on June 25 of this year with properties from nearly every county in Ireland up for sale in the catalogue. 

A three-bedroom home on 3 acres in the Tullow area has a guide price of €95,000.

To see what properties are going under the digital hammer in your area, click here. 