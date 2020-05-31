Military Police on off-road vehicles patrol the Curragh this bank holiday weekend

Military Police officers are carrying out mobile patrols on off-road 'scrambler' motorbikes for the long weekend on the Curragh Plains.

Officers will be monitoring activities by members of the public and offering advice on social distancing required under the Covid-19 restrictions.

An extremely rare Red Fire Notice has been issued by the Department of Agriculture due to the risk of gorse fires caused by dry conditions.

People are still being urged to stay at home except:

to travel to and from work, if your work cannot be carried out from home



- to shop for essential food and household goods



- to attend medical appointments and collect medicines



for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people - but excluding social family visits



- for farming purposes - that is food production or care of animals



-to engage in physical exercise within 5 kilometres of home, adhering to 2 metre social distancing



-to meet with friends or family within 5 kilometres in groups of no more than 4, adhering to 2 metre social distancing



- to escape domestic violence.