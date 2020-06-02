Co Kildare seizure of drugs sees man appear before court this morning

Gardaí from the DMR West Divisional Drugs Unit, investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in West Dublin and Co Kildare, that carried out a search of a car in Portlaoise and a house in Kill, Co. Kildare, last Thursday, have charged the two arrested men.

The man, in his 40s arrested in Portlaoise appeared before Portlaoise District Court, last Friday, at 10.30am and was released on bail and due to appear in Court again at a later date.

The man, in his 50s who was arrested in Kill appeared before Criminal Courts of Justice, last Saturday. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court, today.



Investigations are ongoing.