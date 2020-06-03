Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, June 3

The death has occurred of Jenny Buckley (née McLavin)

Cedarwood Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Kildare Town, Kildare

Buckley (nee McLavin), Jenny, Cedarwood Park, Newbridge & late of Rowanville, Kildare Twn., Co. Kildare, June 2nd 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Caroline & Bettina, sons Liam (Bill), Kenneth, Kieran & Fintan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Mary & Angela, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a message below.

The funeral cortege will be passing Rowanville Park on the way to Jenny's funeral mass which is at the Carmelite Friary Church, Kildare Town on Friday at 11am.



The death has occurred of Aisling Earley

Clane, Kildare

Earley, Aisling, Clane, Co. Kildare, May 23rd 2020, tragically, in Koh Lanta, Thailand. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Frank & Helena, sisters Niamh, Caitriona & Eibhlín, brother Tomás, brothers-in-law Danny & Dave, treasured godson Lucas, aunts, uncles, cousins and alarge circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a message below.

Aisling's funeral mass can be viewed on www.claneparish.com on Saturday morning at 11.30am.



The death has occurred of Joseph HAMMOND (Snr.)

Castlesize Green, Sallins, Kildare / Dalkey, Dublin

In the tender care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Derek, Tony, Joe and Ciaran, daughters-in-law Annette, Sharon and Luz, grandchildren Stephen, Danielle, Graham, Jeffrey, Laura and Sceolan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Brian Neville

Leixlip, Kildare / Pallaskenry, Limerick

Neville, Brian. (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballysteen, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick) May 31st, 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital. Brian, beloved husband of Irene and dear father of Eoin, Cormac, Bríd and the late Rory. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Derek, Peter and Pat and his sister Dor (Dorothy), his daughter-in-law Sandra, his grandchildren Aoife, Ciarán and Conor, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and former collegues at Unidare.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. The funeral cortege will leave Oaklawn Close, routing through Oaklawn, passing St. Mary’s GAA Club Green Lane, en route to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of Brian’s Life at a later date.Those who would have liked to attend Brian’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

Brian’s Funeral Mass may be view by following the link below on Thursday, the 4th of June, at 11am.

http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta house at https://www.pieta.ie/support-our-work/donate/



The death has occurred of Colm Trunk

Navan Road, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare

Colm Trunk (Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7 – Rhino Industrial and late of Celbridge) passed away suddenly on 31st May 2020; beloved son of Richard and Carmel. He will be sadly missed by his children Eoin and Aoife and their mother, his sister Carol, brother Richard and also by Elaine and by all their families, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so may offer their condolences in the condolence section below. A memorial Mass to celebrate Colm’s life will be held at a later date.



The death has occurred of John Kidd

Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare Town, Kildare / Templeogue, Dublin

Formerly of No 9 Anne Delvin Ave, Templeogue Dublin. Predeceased recently by his wife Catherine and by many brothers and sisters. Much loved father of Sunniva and Francis. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Eugenia, brother Brendan and sister Eileen, brother in law Ray, sister in law Alice, grandchildren Brody, Maya, Gaby and Victoria, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

A Mass to celebrate John's life will be held at a later date. In accordance with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will be held. Those who would like to have attended and cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page or to send on condolences in the traditional manner.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the management and staff of Beechpark nursing home for the kindness, support and care of Mum and Dad over the years.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Lee

St. Dominic’s Park, Newbridge, Kildare

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, daughter Florrie (Peggy), sons Johnny, Paddy, Eddie, Noel, Joe, Seamus and Michael, daughters-in-law and partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy rest in peace.

In line with HSE and government advice, the Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Wednesday (3rd June), in St. Conleths parish Church, Newbridge will be private with private burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Livestream of Patrick's Funeral Mass can be viewed at

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Sean SULLIVAN (O'SULLIVAN)

Celbridge, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly

Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and son Brian, brother Joe (Tullamore), sisters in law Nuala O'Sullivan, Phyllis Colton (Killeigh), Bridie Barry (Australia), brother in law Michael Barry (Lucan), his nieces, nephew, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Sean. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Sean will be celebrated at a later date.

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the condolence section below.