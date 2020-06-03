DON'T WORRY! We won't have to endure 'cold' too long - another hot spell coming next week

It's like we're living in a different continent today compared to yesterday - as temperatures have crashed more than 10 degrees from what we've been used to.

However the relatively chilly conditions won't last too long.

Irish Weather Online said that the outlook is "generally warmer by middle of next week".

Prof Peter O'Donnell added: "Some suggestions are that the warm dome of high pressure we were enjoying last week will try to work its way back from the west, which could bring temperatures back into the 20s eventually."

Met Eireann has largely agreed with this prediction.

Met Eireann forecasters said: "Current indications suggest next week will bring largely dry conditions with sunny spells and no more than moderate northerly breezes."

In the meantime, today will see highs of between 14 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow will see similarly temperatures but showers moving over the country.

Friday will become quite windy with outbreaks of rain heavy at times.

Saturday also be quite breezy and cool with further outbreaks of light rain.