Kildare woman passes away in Thailand

A Clane woman has died tragically in Thailand.

Aisling Earley passed away on Saturday, May 23 in the Koh Lanta tourist area of the country.

Aisling is sadly missed by her loving parents Frank and Helena and sisters Niamh, Caitriona and Eibhlín and brother Tomás.

He is also being mourned by her brothers-in-law Danny and Dave and treasured godson Lucas.

The sadness at Aisling's death is being shared by her aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place on this Saturday.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a message below.

Aisling's funeral mass can be viewed on www.claneparish.com on Saturday morning at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com - which raises funds to repatriate the remains of Irish people who pass away abroad.