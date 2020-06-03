VIDEO: Newbridge churches using fog machine to deep clean against Covid-19

Newbridge Catholic Parish confirmed it is hiring a cleaning company to carry out regular deep cleaning of Cill Mhuire church and St Conleth’s church in the town.

A parish spokeperson said: "This is to ensure the health and safety of all who enter our churches.

SEE VIDEO HERE

"The deep-cleaning will take place every month alongside our daily sanitising."

Vector fog machines use a hydrogen peroxide solution which has been proven to kill 99.9% of all viruses including Covid-19.

The machine sprays out a fine fog which dries within an hour, and the area can be used after this time.

The system is also being used in restaurants, creches, shops and schools.