VIDEO: Newbridge churches using fog machine to deep clean against Covid-19
The fog machine kills Covid-19
Newbridge Catholic Parish confirmed it is hiring a cleaning company to carry out regular deep cleaning of Cill Mhuire church and St Conleth’s church in the town.
A parish spokeperson said: "This is to ensure the health and safety of all who enter our churches.
"The deep-cleaning will take place every month alongside our daily sanitising."
Vector fog machines use a hydrogen peroxide solution which has been proven to kill 99.9% of all viruses including Covid-19.
The machine sprays out a fine fog which dries within an hour, and the area can be used after this time.
The system is also being used in restaurants, creches, shops and schools.
