WRONG WAY! Gardaí stop Learner driver on wrong side of road

Gardaí have stopped a learner driver on the wrong side of a road.

The same motorist also tested positive for cocaine.

Gardaí had stopped a vehicle after they observed it driving on the wrong side of the road.

The driver was found to be a Learner driver who was unaccompanied with no L-plates on display.

The driver also tested positive for drug driving and was arrested.