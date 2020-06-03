WRONG WAY! Gardaí stop Learner driver on wrong side of road
File photo
Gardaí have stopped a learner driver on the wrong side of a road.
The same motorist also tested positive for cocaine.
Gardaí had stopped a vehicle after they observed it driving on the wrong side of the road.
The driver was found to be a Learner driver who was unaccompanied with no L-plates on display.
The driver also tested positive for drug driving and was arrested.
