Leinster gets new Assistant Commissioner

An Garda Síochána confirms the following appointments and allocations which took effect yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman is now assigned responsibility for Roads Policing and Major Event Management alongside her initially assigned Garda Community Relations Bureau portfolio. The merger of Roads Policing and Garda Community Relations is in line with commitments made under the Garda Operating Model to streamline and enhance the delivery of the services, said a spokesperson.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Pat Clavin has been assigned responsibility for An Garda Síochána Governance and Accountability which includes sections such as Anti-Corruption Unit, Internal Affairs and Risk Management. Acting Assistant Commissioner Clavin previously held the position of Detective Chief Superintendent, Criminal Assets Bureau.



Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan has been assigned responsibility for the Eastern Region. Assistant Commissioner Sheahan previously held responsibility at Assistant Commissioner level for Governance and Accountability, Roads Policing and Major Event Management.