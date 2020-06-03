Bicycles, tools and power washer taken from home in Allenwood

Gardaí are investigating after several items were taken from a property in Allenwood.

The owners reported two bicycles, sets of sockets and a power washer are missing.

The incident took place in Allenwood South between 8pm on Monday, June 1 and 4.45pm on Tuesday, June 2.

The bicycles were Allez and Carrera brands while the power washer was manufactured by Karcher.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas Gardaí.