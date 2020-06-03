Clane road closures are temporary due to sewerage works

Temporary road closures are now in place at Clane while Kildare County Council carries out sewerage works.

Since yesterday, the following sections of road will be closed temporarily to vehicular traffic in Clane,

Ballinagappa Road

Main Street between Prosperous Road Junction and Millicent Road Junction

Prosperous Road

Traffic diversions are in place. Local access to/from the Main Street will be limited to the R403 Celbridge Road and R407 Kilcock Road.

Pedestrian access from all directions will not be affected.