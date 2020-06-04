Naas Mc Auley Place charity shop popular throughout the county is not reopening

A very popular charity shop in Naas is not reopening.

A statement on social media this morning, said: "The Board of Directors of McAuley Place have made the decision not to reopen our store. This decision was made on the grounds that it was deemed too much of a risk for our staff and volunteers to be expected to work in a completely different type of setting,with high elements of fear and anxiety, for all involved .We have huge respect for our staff,volunteers and customers and in keeping with the ethos of our organisation this decision was made on these grounds ."

The statement added, "We want to sincerely thank our Management,staff and volunteers for their huge commitment to Renaissance and McAuley Place over the past six years and thank you to all our supporters that gave and bought such wonderful donations.We Thank you and will miss you all."