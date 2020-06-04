REVEALED: Plan for over 200 homes in €50m project near Kildare motorway

A major plan for 239 homes near Leixlip has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Dublin-based developers ES Leixlip Greenfields Limited have submitted a strategic planning application on the proposed residential project at Leixlip Gate, Kilmacredock near the M4.

Being proposed is the demolition of an existing house and an agricultural barn.

The dwellings will comprise of 136 2-storey houses comprising 16 2-bed, 114 3-bed and 6 4-bed units.

73 apartments are planned within three 4-storey blocks comprising 29 1-bed and 44 2-bed units.

30 duplex units are planned within 3 1-3 storey blocks comprising 15 2-bed and 15 3 bed units.

Proposed properties will have private gardens, balconies, terraces.

Also in the plans is a creche measuring 294 sq.m and a gym measuring 224 sq.m at ground floor of Apartment Block A.

Being planned are 393 car parking spaces (including e-charging points) and 208 secure bike parking spaces.

There will be access to the development via Leixlip Gate Avenue and the R449 to the west.