Garda warning of greasy roads with first rain after dry spell

Vehicles will slip and slide on road surfaces when rain falls after long dry spells, Kildare Gardaí have warned.

The last days of May were the hottest of the year so far but June has ushered in more showers with some thundery downpours in places.

Substances such as oils, rubber and other contaminates will rise to the surface when the road gets wet - causing greasy conditions.

The number of collisions can increase when the first rain falls after a prolonged dry period.

Motorists have been advised to take care on corners, bends and braking areas.

With regular rain falling on road surfaces, materials such as bitumen, oil and rubber from tyres are continuously washed away.

However during dry weather, these elements remain on the road surface.

As a result, toads provide less friction for vehicle manoeuvres such as braking or tight cornering.